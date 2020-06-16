636 W 136th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout, washer/ dryer in unit, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a beautifully tiled white bathroom including a standup shower with a sliding glass door. Located just a few blocks from Riverbank State Park and the Hudson River Greenway. Easy access to the 137th Street 1 train, numerous restaurants, diners, local bars and grocery stores including Fairway Market. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information!