636 W 136th St
636 W 136th St

636 West 136th Street · (347) 673-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

636 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout, washer/ dryer in unit, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a beautifully tiled white bathroom including a standup shower with a sliding glass door. Located just a few blocks from Riverbank State Park and the Hudson River Greenway. Easy access to the 137th Street 1 train, numerous restaurants, diners, local bars and grocery stores including Fairway Market. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 W 136th St have any available units?
636 W 136th St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 W 136th St have?
Some of 636 W 136th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 W 136th St currently offering any rent specials?
636 W 136th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 W 136th St pet-friendly?
No, 636 W 136th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 636 W 136th St offer parking?
No, 636 W 136th St does not offer parking.
Does 636 W 136th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 W 136th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 W 136th St have a pool?
No, 636 W 136th St does not have a pool.
Does 636 W 136th St have accessible units?
No, 636 W 136th St does not have accessible units.
Does 636 W 136th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 W 136th St does not have units with dishwashers.
