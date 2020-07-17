53 West 126th Street

Amenities

Rare 2 Bedroom 2 Terrace Duplex!

Come and see this great 2 Bedroom Duplex with a private terrace in each floor. This 4th floor walk-up apartment features one bedroom, living/dining area, kitchen and bathroom on the first floor, with an open loft as the second room upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout and lovely recessed lighting. Laundry in building. Available July 1! Minutes away to the #2/3 express, Metro North, and to midtown, 53 W 126th St is also blocks to a cadre of retail stores and restaurants including Red Rooster, Lenox Coffee, Corner Social and the infamous Sylvia's and the much awaited Whole Foods. Come see why Harlem is the new . . . Harlem! This gem won't last long!