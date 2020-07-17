All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

53 West 126th Street

53 West 126th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

53 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rare 2 Bedroom 2 Terrace Duplex!
Come and see this great 2 Bedroom Duplex with a private terrace in each floor. This 4th floor walk-up apartment features one bedroom, living/dining area, kitchen and bathroom on the first floor, with an open loft as the second room upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout and lovely recessed lighting. Laundry in building. Available July 1! Minutes away to the #2/3 express, Metro North, and to midtown, 53 W 126th St is also blocks to a cadre of retail stores and restaurants including Red Rooster, Lenox Coffee, Corner Social and the infamous Sylvia's and the much awaited Whole Foods. Come see why Harlem is the new . . . Harlem! This gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 West 126th Street have any available units?
53 West 126th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 53 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 West 126th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 53 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 West 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 53 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 53 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 West 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 West 126th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 West 126th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
