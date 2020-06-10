433 East 75th Street

Amenities

Prime Upper East Side!!! E 70s*** A MONTH FREE RENT**2nd floor unit* MASSIVE Sun Drenched True 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths.Apartment features, recently renovated open kitchen/breakfast-bar w full appliances, two Queen size bedrooms and third bedroom is smaller , spacious living room, entry foyer , dining area , that facing street, sparkling hardwood floors, tall ceilings, ample closet/storage space, video intercom, full large beautiful marble bathroom.Heat,water AND cooking gas is included in the rent. Laundromat/Cleaner is right on the next door. Amazing Location 5min to Q,6 trains and 1 stop away from 4.5.F trains express line. Uptown/downtown/crosstown buss is only 2 min away! Great location surrounded by amazing Cafes,bars,restaurants,shops/night-life, super markets, Wholefood, NYSC is right cross the street of the building.I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS**Net Effective rent is Advertised*