Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

433 East 75th Street

433 East 75th Street · (212) 937-8500
Location

433 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Upper East Side!!! E 70s*** A MONTH FREE RENT**2nd floor unit* MASSIVE Sun Drenched True 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths.Apartment features, recently renovated open kitchen/breakfast-bar w full appliances, two Queen size bedrooms and third bedroom is smaller , spacious living room, entry foyer , dining area , that facing street, sparkling hardwood floors, tall ceilings, ample closet/storage space, video intercom, full large beautiful marble bathroom.Heat,water AND cooking gas is included in the rent. Laundromat/Cleaner is right on the next door. Amazing Location 5min to Q,6 trains and 1 stop away from 4.5.F trains express line. Uptown/downtown/crosstown buss is only 2 min away! Great location surrounded by amazing Cafes,bars,restaurants,shops/night-life, super markets, Wholefood, NYSC is right cross the street of the building.I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS**Net Effective rent is Advertised*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 East 75th Street have any available units?
433 East 75th Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 433 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 433 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 433 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 433 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 433 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 East 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 East 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 East 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
