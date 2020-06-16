372 CENTRAL PARK West

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking garage lobby

Relax in this beautiful, corner two bedroom, two bathroom with open floor plan and large balcony overlooking picturesque views of Central Park! Featuring north and east exposures through oversized picture windows from the spacious living room, dining room and balcony, enjoy abundant light from every room in the home. Perhaps best of all, step onto your private corner terrace to enjoy an early morning coffee. This apartment also has two king sized bedrooms, two full baths, and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors plus generous storage and closet space throughout. 372 CPW is a luxury full service building offering 24 hour doorman, live-in superintendent, porter, garage, fitness center, community room and a newly renovated lobby. It's a one minute walk to the B and C trains, one block from Whole Foods, and two blocks from the 1, 2 and 3 trains. No pets.



Call, text or email at ANY time, day or night, to set up a viewing at your convenience!