Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:18 AM

372 CENTRAL PARK West

372 Central Park West · (561) 706-6113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

372 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Relax in this beautiful, corner two bedroom, two bathroom with open floor plan and large balcony overlooking picturesque views of Central Park! Featuring north and east exposures through oversized picture windows from the spacious living room, dining room and balcony, enjoy abundant light from every room in the home. Perhaps best of all, step onto your private corner terrace to enjoy an early morning coffee. This apartment also has two king sized bedrooms, two full baths, and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors plus generous storage and closet space throughout. 372 CPW is a luxury full service building offering 24 hour doorman, live-in superintendent, porter, garage, fitness center, community room and a newly renovated lobby. It's a one minute walk to the B and C trains, one block from Whole Foods, and two blocks from the 1, 2 and 3 trains. No pets.

Call, text or email at ANY time, day or night, to set up a viewing at your convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 CENTRAL PARK West have any available units?
372 CENTRAL PARK West has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 CENTRAL PARK West have?
Some of 372 CENTRAL PARK West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 CENTRAL PARK West currently offering any rent specials?
372 CENTRAL PARK West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 CENTRAL PARK West pet-friendly?
No, 372 CENTRAL PARK West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 372 CENTRAL PARK West offer parking?
Yes, 372 CENTRAL PARK West does offer parking.
Does 372 CENTRAL PARK West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 CENTRAL PARK West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 CENTRAL PARK West have a pool?
No, 372 CENTRAL PARK West does not have a pool.
Does 372 CENTRAL PARK West have accessible units?
No, 372 CENTRAL PARK West does not have accessible units.
Does 372 CENTRAL PARK West have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 CENTRAL PARK West does not have units with dishwashers.
