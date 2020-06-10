325 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

Bright, spacious, well-laid-out studio in a newly completed condominium. This unit features large floor-to-ceiling windows that provide beautiful light. A huge walk-in closet and washer/dryer are in the unit. There are wide plank walnut floors throughout. The open kitchen is outfitted with walnut cabinetry and Liebherr, Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances. The bathroom is sleek and modern.325 Lexington is a full-service condo with a 24-hour doorman, live-in resident , fitness center and a roof garden with stunning views. Located on 39th Street and Lexington Avenue, three blocks away from Grand Central Station where you can access the S, 4, 5, 6 &7 lines.Please contact LISTING AGENT for showing details and interior videos. bond1629040