325 Lexington Avenue

Location

325 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
Bright, spacious, well-laid-out studio in a newly completed condominium. This unit features large floor-to-ceiling windows that provide beautiful light. A huge walk-in closet and washer/dryer are in the unit. There are wide plank walnut floors throughout. The open kitchen is outfitted with walnut cabinetry and Liebherr, Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances. The bathroom is sleek and modern.325 Lexington is a full-service condo with a 24-hour doorman, live-in resident , fitness center and a roof garden with stunning views. Located on 39th Street and Lexington Avenue, three blocks away from Grand Central Station where you can access the S, 4, 5, 6 &7 lines.Please contact LISTING AGENT for showing details and interior videos. bond1629040

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
325 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 325 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 325 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 325 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
