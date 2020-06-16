All apartments in New York
305 East 83rd Street

305 East 83rd Street · (212) 937-8500
Location

305 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit A-1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
HOT DEAL!!! AMAZING LOCATION!!!!East 83rd Street and Just OFF Second AvenueHalf a block away from Q train 5min away from 4,5,6 trains/crosstown/uptown/downtown busesRecently renovated Very large loft-like a Studio with Sleeping loft " sleeping loft can fit a queen size bed, very spacious and sunny living room area, very tall ceiling, exposed brick walls. full kitchen off the living room, 2 large closets, Beautiful full large marble bathroom, floor to ceiling windows, A/C unit, this apt comes with your very own large clean backyard!!!!Laundry in the basement. Very well maintained very clean Building with Live-In Super. There is a Bike Storage in the Building. quiet tree-lined block, minutes from Central Park, restaurants, bars, Cafes, Shops,GYM, WholeFoods ideal Upper East Side location! I have also many other similar listings***Broker Fee Apply !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 East 83rd Street have any available units?
305 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 305 East 83rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 305 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 305 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 305 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
