305 East 83rd Street

HOT DEAL!!! AMAZING LOCATION!!!!East 83rd Street and Just OFF Second AvenueHalf a block away from Q train 5min away from 4,5,6 trains/crosstown/uptown/downtown busesRecently renovated Very large loft-like a Studio with Sleeping loft " sleeping loft can fit a queen size bed, very spacious and sunny living room area, very tall ceiling, exposed brick walls. full kitchen off the living room, 2 large closets, Beautiful full large marble bathroom, floor to ceiling windows, A/C unit, this apt comes with your very own large clean backyard!!!!Laundry in the basement. Very well maintained very clean Building with Live-In Super. There is a Bike Storage in the Building. quiet tree-lined block, minutes from Central Park, restaurants, bars, Cafes, Shops,GYM, WholeFoods ideal Upper East Side location! I have also many other similar listings***Broker Fee Apply !