300 East 62nd Street
300 East 62nd Street

300 East 62nd Street · (212) 838-3700
300 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
This newly renovated sun-drenched river facing spacious studio is generously proportioned, has ample closet built outs for maximum space. space, and features a private terrace with sunny Eastern exposure and expansive skyline views. The apartment features rich hardwood floors, and a fully renovated Pullman kitchen with completely brand new high-end lacquer cabinetry and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. This is a boutique condominium with full-service doorman, a Super, bike room, additional storage, and on-site laundry room. Located in the heart of the Upper East Side two blocks from the new Q train (additional train service nearby includes F, N, R, W, 4, 5, 6) walking distance to great restaurants, boutiques, cafes, Equinox and Wholefoods. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 300 East 62nd Street have any available units?
300 East 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 62nd Street have?
Some of 300 East 62nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 62nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 East 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 300 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 East 62nd Street has units with dishwashers.
