300 East 62nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

This newly renovated sun-drenched river facing spacious studio is generously proportioned, has ample closet built outs for maximum space. space, and features a private terrace with sunny Eastern exposure and expansive skyline views. The apartment features rich hardwood floors, and a fully renovated Pullman kitchen with completely brand new high-end lacquer cabinetry and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. This is a boutique condominium with full-service doorman, a Super, bike room, additional storage, and on-site laundry room. Located in the heart of the Upper East Side two blocks from the new Q train (additional train service nearby includes F, N, R, W, 4, 5, 6) walking distance to great restaurants, boutiques, cafes, Equinox and Wholefoods. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.