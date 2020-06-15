All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

250 West 19th Street

250 West 19th Street · (646) 246-7788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$4,492

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Luxury One-Bed with Massive Private Terrace, Private Entrance!

All new residents will receive ONE YEAR FREE of Starry Internet for June move-ins.

Apartment 1C is an impeccably renovated one-bedroom outfitted with luxury finishes and an appliance package from Bertazonni and Bosch. This contemporary home offers a massive private terrace complete with its own private external entrance.

Apartment Features:
* Recently renovated
* Luxury finishes
* Bosch cooktop
* Bertazonni oven
* Integrated Bosch dishwasher and refrigerator
* Sand Ash millwork with natural stone countertops

Building Amenities:
* 24-Hour Doorman
Landscaped and a furnished rooftop terrace with BBQ Stations, an outdoor kitchen and sweeping city views
Rooftop Residents' Lounge
Laundry Room
Pet-Friendly

Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone.

Starry offers lightning-fast, in-home internet for just $50/month, after your first year. With speeds of up to 200 Mbps upload/download, Starry is great for working from home, video chatting, and streaming across multiple devices, even during peak times. There are no hidden fees, unwanted bundles, or contracts, with exceptional 24/7 customer support right from your Starry app.

-Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on a 12-month lease.
-Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

,Now Offering 1 Month Free If You Move-in By November 1st! Make this your perfect new home! This is a unique, newly renovated 1 bedroom, the apartment comes with a massive private terrace ideal for pet lovers and entertainers. You will love your NYC staycation living in your new jewel box home at The Grove! Truly a must see!
Newly renovated one bedroom at The Grove, in prime Chelsea nestled between 7th and 8th Avenues on West 19th Street. Thoughtful, condo-level finishes abound in large, open kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances including Bosch cooktops, dishwashers and refrigerators by Blomberg, all paneled with custom, &ldquo;Sand Ash&rdquo; millwork with natural stone counters of Brazilian quartzite. Beautifully appointed bathrooms with oversized Calcutta Prima marble, designer vanities, double door medicine cabinets, and an exclusive fixturing package. Many of the residences offer expansive city views of the Empire State Building and Downtown Manhattan. New Lobby, Lounge and Roofdeck Terrace Just Opened for the Summer!
Building Features include:24-hour DoormanCommon Furnished Rooftop Lounge - Coming Soon, June 2017Common Furnished Rooftop Terrace with BBQ Stations - Coming Soon, June 2017 ElevatorVerizon FiosPets are welcome.
Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities, http://www.arrayrentals.com/'>Array Rentals
*Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on an 13 month lease term if you move-in by Nov 1**$1000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only. **Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 19th Street have any available units?
250 West 19th Street has a unit available for $4,492 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West 19th Street have?
Some of 250 West 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 West 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 West 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 250 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
