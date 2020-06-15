250 West 19th Street

Amenities

Luxury One-Bed with Massive Private Terrace, Private Entrance!



All new residents will receive ONE YEAR FREE of Starry Internet for June move-ins.



Apartment 1C is an impeccably renovated one-bedroom outfitted with luxury finishes and an appliance package from Bertazonni and Bosch. This contemporary home offers a massive private terrace complete with its own private external entrance.



Apartment Features:

* Recently renovated

* Luxury finishes

* Bosch cooktop

* Bertazonni oven

* Integrated Bosch dishwasher and refrigerator

* Sand Ash millwork with natural stone countertops



Building Amenities:

* 24-Hour Doorman

Landscaped and a furnished rooftop terrace with BBQ Stations, an outdoor kitchen and sweeping city views

Rooftop Residents' Lounge

Laundry Room

Pet-Friendly



Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone.



Starry offers lightning-fast, in-home internet for just $50/month, after your first year. With speeds of up to 200 Mbps upload/download, Starry is great for working from home, video chatting, and streaming across multiple devices, even during peak times. There are no hidden fees, unwanted bundles, or contracts, with exceptional 24/7 customer support right from your Starry app.



-Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on a 12-month lease.

-Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.



