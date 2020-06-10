250 West 100th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage internet access valet service

Well maintained Doorman/Elevator building with a classic Upper West Side style. Cozy studio and 1-bedroom apartments at prime Upper West Side value with all utilities included. Conveniently nearby to transportation, restaurants, shopping, both Riverside and Central Parks, and residential conveniences such as Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Homegoods. TransportationSubways 1/2/3/B/C (10-15 minutes to Midtown) | M96 Crosstown Bus to the UES|Studio|- Comfortably fits full or queen bed with table or desk and bookshelves. - Lots of natural sunlight- Large closet- Classic moldings- Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator- Modern, fully-tiled bathroom- Tiled Entryway- Carpeted living space|Amenities & Services|- Uniformed Doorman and Staff- Laundry Room- Furnished Roof Terrace- Live-in Super- Common Storage- Bike StoragePlease contact me directly to schedule a private viewing and/or to view similar listings.Thomas A. Auger917.670.3108 MERCER30329