New York, NY
250 West 100th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

250 West 100th Street

250 West 100th Street · No Longer Available
New York
Upper West Side
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

250 West 100th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
valet service
Well maintained Doorman/Elevator building with a classic Upper West Side style. Cozy studio and 1-bedroom apartments at prime Upper West Side value with all utilities included. Conveniently nearby to transportation, restaurants, shopping, both Riverside and Central Parks, and residential conveniences such as Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Homegoods. TransportationSubways 1/2/3/B/C (10-15 minutes to Midtown) | M96 Crosstown Bus to the UES|Studio|- Comfortably fits full or queen bed with table or desk and bookshelves. - Lots of natural sunlight- Large closet- Classic moldings- Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator- Modern, fully-tiled bathroom- Tiled Entryway- Carpeted living space|Amenities & Services|- Uniformed Doorman and Staff- Laundry Room- Furnished Roof Terrace- Live-in Super- Common Storage- Bike StoragePlease contact me directly to schedule a private viewing and/or to view similar listings.Thomas A. Auger917.670.3108 MERCER30329

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 100th Street have any available units?
250 West 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West 100th Street have?
Some of 250 West 100th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West 100th Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 100th Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 West 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
