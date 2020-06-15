240 Centre Street

Amenities

Impeccable style, space and service are yours in this beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft rental at Soho's renowned Police Building.Spanning a luxurious 1,400 square feet, this magnificent home boasts incredible soaring ceilings and a wall of extra-tall west-facing windows. Gorgeous furnishings gathered from around the globe add elegant comfort and worldly ambiance throughout.At nearly 40 feet long, the immense open-plan great room invites both gracious entertaining and luxurious relaxation in front of open-sky views framed by historic and modern rooftops. Hardwood floors usher you to the well-equipped open kitchen, where you'll find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage. A stately stone archway reveals the lower-level bedroom featuring a wide closet and a beautiful spa bathroom with a jetted soaking tub/rain shower. The upper loft features another spacious bedroom with two closets and an en suite bath. More roomy storage spaces and an in-unit washer-dryer add effortless ease to this distinctive Downtown home.The Police Building is a breathtaking Beaux-Arts New York City landmark cooperative well-known for its unparalleled beauty and white glove service. Residents enjoy a spectacular marble lobby and attentive service, including full-time doorman, concierge and resident manager assistance. The exclusive, pet-friendly building also features a manicured garden and a well-equipped gym. Board approval is required.