Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

240 Centre Street

240 Centre Street · (212) 444-7872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$12,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
lobby
Impeccable style, space and service are yours in this beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft rental at Soho's renowned Police Building.Spanning a luxurious 1,400 square feet, this magnificent home boasts incredible soaring ceilings and a wall of extra-tall west-facing windows. Gorgeous furnishings gathered from around the globe add elegant comfort and worldly ambiance throughout.At nearly 40 feet long, the immense open-plan great room invites both gracious entertaining and luxurious relaxation in front of open-sky views framed by historic and modern rooftops. Hardwood floors usher you to the well-equipped open kitchen, where you'll find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage. A stately stone archway reveals the lower-level bedroom featuring a wide closet and a beautiful spa bathroom with a jetted soaking tub/rain shower. The upper loft features another spacious bedroom with two closets and an en suite bath. More roomy storage spaces and an in-unit washer-dryer add effortless ease to this distinctive Downtown home.The Police Building is a breathtaking Beaux-Arts New York City landmark cooperative well-known for its unparalleled beauty and white glove service. Residents enjoy a spectacular marble lobby and attentive service, including full-time doorman, concierge and resident manager assistance. The exclusive, pet-friendly building also features a manicured garden and a well-equipped gym. Board approval is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Centre Street have any available units?
240 Centre Street has a unit available for $12,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Centre Street have?
Some of 240 Centre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Centre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Centre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Centre Street is pet friendly.
Does 240 Centre Street offer parking?
No, 240 Centre Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Centre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Centre Street have a pool?
No, 240 Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
