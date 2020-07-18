227 E 82ND ST.

Amenities

3 bedroom penthouse with two balconies. Granite kitchen with a dishwasher, 2 marble bathrooms, hardwood floors & washer/dryer. Available for August 1st move in.Great Upper East Side location. Located near Central Park, The Met, and great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.