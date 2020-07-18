All apartments in New York
227 E 82ND ST.
227 E 82ND ST.

227 East 82nd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
227 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom penthouse with two balconies. Granite kitchen with a dishwasher, 2 marble bathrooms, hardwood floors & washer/dryer. Available for August 1st move in.Great Upper East Side location. Located near Central Park, The Met, and great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E 82ND ST. have any available units?
227 E 82ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 E 82ND ST. have?
Some of 227 E 82ND ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 E 82ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
227 E 82ND ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E 82ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 227 E 82ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 227 E 82ND ST. offer parking?
No, 227 E 82ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 227 E 82ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 E 82ND ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E 82ND ST. have a pool?
No, 227 E 82ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 227 E 82ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 227 E 82ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E 82ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 E 82ND ST. has units with dishwashers.
