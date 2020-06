Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath located in the historical mid 19th century Renwick Terrace Townhouses. The location can't be beat situated between 5th and 6th Ave. Over-sized windows, that look out to the quiet tree lined streets of the Greenwich Village. Hard oak wood flooring, exposed brick, high ceilings, and a deco fire place mantle add to charm of this unique and sun-filled home! Close proximity to Washington Square Park, and Transportation