New York, NY
132 East 24th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

132 East 24th Street

132 East 24th Street · (347) 920-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,585

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious and sun-drenched 1 bedroom on a quiet, neighborhood block in Gramercy. The unit features a large living room with exposed brick wall, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, great closet space in all rooms (including overhead storage), hardwood floors, and dishwasher in the kitchen The bedroom can accommodate any size bed with space for additional furniture as well. All windows in the unit face the street, so you will get lots of natural light (no interior windows). The unit is on the second floor of a quiet and well-maintained townhouse building on 24th street between Park Ave and Lexington. Around the corner from Madison Square Park and multiple subways are nearby: 6, N, R & W trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 East 24th Street have any available units?
132 East 24th Street has a unit available for $2,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 132 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 East 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 132 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 132 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 132 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 East 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 East 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
