132 East 24th Street

Spacious and sun-drenched 1 bedroom on a quiet, neighborhood block in Gramercy. The unit features a large living room with exposed brick wall, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, great closet space in all rooms (including overhead storage), hardwood floors, and dishwasher in the kitchen The bedroom can accommodate any size bed with space for additional furniture as well. All windows in the unit face the street, so you will get lots of natural light (no interior windows). The unit is on the second floor of a quiet and well-maintained townhouse building on 24th street between Park Ave and Lexington. Around the corner from Madison Square Park and multiple subways are nearby: 6, N, R & W trains.