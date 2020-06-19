32 Mount Joy Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely Neighborhood, Bright, Airy, Spacious and Freshly Painted 2 Bedroom Apartment. Great Layout!! Off-Street Parking, Enclosed Private Patio, New Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances. New Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in a Newly Renovated Basement. Use of the Backyard is permitted and 1 Parking Space in Driveway is Included. Walk to Everything. Must See to Appreciate! Easy to Show! Requirements: Credit Report, References, Proof of Income and Employment. Will consider small pets with extra pet deposit- AVAIL ASAP!! ***ONE MONTH RENT, ONE MONTH SECURITY, AND COMMISSION EQUAL TO ONE MONTH RENT TO BE SPLIT BETWEEN LISTING AGENT AND TENANTS AGENT***