Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

32 Mount Joy Place

32 Mount Joy Place · (914) 376-0303
Location

32 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely Neighborhood, Bright, Airy, Spacious and Freshly Painted 2 Bedroom Apartment. Great Layout!! Off-Street Parking, Enclosed Private Patio, New Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances. New Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in a Newly Renovated Basement. Use of the Backyard is permitted and 1 Parking Space in Driveway is Included. Walk to Everything. Must See to Appreciate! Easy to Show! Requirements: Credit Report, References, Proof of Income and Employment. Will consider small pets with extra pet deposit- AVAIL ASAP!! ***ONE MONTH RENT, ONE MONTH SECURITY, AND COMMISSION EQUAL TO ONE MONTH RENT TO BE SPLIT BETWEEN LISTING AGENT AND TENANTS AGENT***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Mount Joy Place have any available units?
32 Mount Joy Place has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Mount Joy Place have?
Some of 32 Mount Joy Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Mount Joy Place currently offering any rent specials?
32 Mount Joy Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Mount Joy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Mount Joy Place is pet friendly.
Does 32 Mount Joy Place offer parking?
Yes, 32 Mount Joy Place does offer parking.
Does 32 Mount Joy Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Mount Joy Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Mount Joy Place have a pool?
No, 32 Mount Joy Place does not have a pool.
Does 32 Mount Joy Place have accessible units?
No, 32 Mount Joy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Mount Joy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Mount Joy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Mount Joy Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Mount Joy Place does not have units with air conditioning.
