Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

21 Harding Drive

21 Harding Drive · (914) 420-4260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Harding Drive, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows. Large living room, eat-in-kitchen, spacious bedrooms and tiled bath. New Rochelle has easy access to highways and the three major New York area airports, as well as Westchester County Airport. Commuting to and from New Rochelle is easier than ever. The New Rochelle train station houses both the Metro-North railroad line and the regional Amtrak line providing access to Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. The express train to Grand Central Station is a quick 30 minutes commute. Unit has just been painted. NTN credit and background rental application required - $20 per applicant. Tenant must have very strong credit history. No Pets, smokers, use of yard or laundry on premises. Laundromat on East Main St. Street parking. Landlord uses a month to month lease agreement. Minimum of 12 month lease required. COVID-19 Disclosure and Health Questionnaire must be signed prior to confirmed appointment. Agents and tenants must wear Masks and Gloves at showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Harding Drive have any available units?
21 Harding Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Harding Drive have?
Some of 21 Harding Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Harding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Harding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Harding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 Harding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 21 Harding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 Harding Drive offers parking.
Does 21 Harding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Harding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Harding Drive have a pool?
No, 21 Harding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 Harding Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Harding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Harding Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Harding Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Harding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Harding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
