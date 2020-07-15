21 Harding Drive

Amenities

Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows. Large living room, eat-in-kitchen, spacious bedrooms and tiled bath. New Rochelle has easy access to highways and the three major New York area airports, as well as Westchester County Airport. Commuting to and from New Rochelle is easier than ever. The New Rochelle train station houses both the Metro-North railroad line and the regional Amtrak line providing access to Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. The express train to Grand Central Station is a quick 30 minutes commute. Unit has just been painted. NTN credit and background rental application required - $20 per applicant. Tenant must have very strong credit history. No Pets, smokers, use of yard or laundry on premises. Laundromat on East Main St. Street parking. Landlord uses a month to month lease agreement. Minimum of 12 month lease required. COVID-19 Disclosure and Health Questionnaire must be signed prior to confirmed appointment. Agents and tenants must wear Masks and Gloves at showing appointment.