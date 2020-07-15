116 Sunnyside Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A/O- leases out. 48 hour notice for all showings! Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom Colonial rental in the North End of New Rochelle available now!! Just shy of 0.25 acres, this house has the perfect yard for entertaining, hardwood floors throughout, a Den, Living room with a open concept dining room, Eat in kitchen and sliding doors that lead onto the yard. Right off Fenimore road & just minutes from Ward Elementary & Albert Leonard middle, this home is Close to all transportation, amenities and so much more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including snow removal, water and landscaping. Tenants Combined income must be 200k+, 675+ cbr credit score, last 2-4 paystubs, last 2 years W2's/tax returns & background screening must be done with myrental.com-premium option for $25 per person. 3 times rent amount is required to move in which consists of security deposit, first months rent and brokers fee. Call today- will not last!