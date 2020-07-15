All apartments in New Rochelle
116 Sunnyside Way

116 Sunnyside Way · (914) 230-6943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New Rochelle
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Studio Apartments
Location

116 Sunnyside Way, New Rochelle, NY 10804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A/O- leases out. 48 hour notice for all showings! Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom Colonial rental in the North End of New Rochelle available now!! Just shy of 0.25 acres, this house has the perfect yard for entertaining, hardwood floors throughout, a Den, Living room with a open concept dining room, Eat in kitchen and sliding doors that lead onto the yard. Right off Fenimore road & just minutes from Ward Elementary & Albert Leonard middle, this home is Close to all transportation, amenities and so much more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including snow removal, water and landscaping. Tenants Combined income must be 200k+, 675+ cbr credit score, last 2-4 paystubs, last 2 years W2's/tax returns & background screening must be done with myrental.com-premium option for $25 per person. 3 times rent amount is required to move in which consists of security deposit, first months rent and brokers fee. Call today- will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Sunnyside Way have any available units?
116 Sunnyside Way has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Sunnyside Way have?
Some of 116 Sunnyside Way's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Sunnyside Way currently offering any rent specials?
116 Sunnyside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Sunnyside Way pet-friendly?
No, 116 Sunnyside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 116 Sunnyside Way offer parking?
Yes, 116 Sunnyside Way offers parking.
Does 116 Sunnyside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Sunnyside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Sunnyside Way have a pool?
No, 116 Sunnyside Way does not have a pool.
Does 116 Sunnyside Way have accessible units?
No, 116 Sunnyside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Sunnyside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Sunnyside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Sunnyside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Sunnyside Way does not have units with air conditioning.
