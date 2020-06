Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

Amazing 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in all new building!Balcony unit Gorgeous views - Epic Roof Deck and awesome new building with Laundry Room on site!Central Air and Heat, All new kitchen appliances, Video intercom system, Hardwood floorsAll bedrooms with windows and closetsWalking distance to the J M Z at Myrtle Broadway Stop at the BedStuy / Bushwick bordersGuarantors AcceptedPets AllowedLaundry RoomCentral Air and Heat rennit4070