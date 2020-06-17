959 Park Place

Amenities

Located in the Crown Heights Northern District, a fully furnished, spacious one-bedroom apartment with eat-in-kitchen! Located on the 6th floor of a Pre-War building, the apartment features 9 foot ceilings, approximately 900 sq feet, hardwood floors, ample windows, deep closet space, and a vintage bathroom with separate tub and shower. The space gets great natural sunlight, a self-proclaimed botanist's dream. This space is a must-see. Conveniently located near A/C/2/3/5 subway trains as well as Long Island Railroad, public parks, shopping, restaurants and the Brooklyn Children's Museum.