Brooklyn, NY
959 Park Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:32 PM

959 Park Place

959 Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

959 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the Crown Heights Northern District, a fully furnished, spacious one-bedroom apartment with eat-in-kitchen! Located on the 6th floor of a Pre-War building, the apartment features 9 foot ceilings, approximately 900 sq feet, hardwood floors, ample windows, deep closet space, and a vintage bathroom with separate tub and shower. The space gets great natural sunlight, a self-proclaimed botanist's dream. This space is a must-see. Conveniently located near A/C/2/3/5 subway trains as well as Long Island Railroad, public parks, shopping, restaurants and the Brooklyn Children's Museum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Park Place have any available units?
959 Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 959 Park Place have?
Some of 959 Park Place's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
959 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 959 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 959 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 959 Park Place does offer parking.
Does 959 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Park Place have a pool?
No, 959 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 959 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 959 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 959 Park Place has units with air conditioning.
