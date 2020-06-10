950 Eastern Pkwy 1

Amenities

AMAZING Crown Heights 4br 3 bath 2k sqft - Property Id: 282008



Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath duplex apartment with Home Office located in a newly renovated luxury brownstone!



The apartment features:

- Over 2,000 sq. ft. of space

- Modern finishes with double living room

- Large open equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and large stone counter top

- Custom designed full bathrooms

- Large bedrooms with lots of closets space in each room

- Private backyard

- Large windows with tons of natural light



2 blocks from the 3/4/5 and the express bus for an easy commute. This charming tree lined neighborhood offers plenty of coffee shops, restaurants, bars, groceries, banking, CITI bikes

