950 Eastern Pkwy 1

Amenities
AMAZING Crown Heights 4br 3 bath 2k sqft - Property Id: 282008
Call the office and apply today 646-504-4483
Duplex
Private Outdoor Space
Dishwasher
Microwave
Hardwood Floors
Exposed Brick
Renovated
Hvac Unit
Private Backyard
Pets Allowed
Central Air
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath duplex apartment with Home Office located in a newly renovated luxury brownstone!
The apartment features:
- Over 2,000 sq. ft. of space
- Modern finishes with double living room
- Large open equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and large stone counter top
- Custom designed full bathrooms
- Large bedrooms with lots of closets space in each room
- Private backyard
- Large windows with tons of natural light
2 blocks from the 3/4/5 and the express bus for an easy commute. This charming tree lined neighborhood offers plenty of coffee shops, restaurants, bars, groceries, banking, CITI bikes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282008
Property Id 282008
(RLNE5786609)