Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

950 Eastern Pkwy 1

950 Eastern Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

950 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
AMAZING Crown Heights 4br 3 bath 2k sqft - Property Id: 282008

Call the office and apply today 646-504-4483

Duplex
Private Outdoor Space
Dishwasher
Microwave
Hardwood Floors
Exposed Brick
Renovated
Hvac Unit
Private Backyard
Pets Allowed
Central Air

Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath duplex apartment with Home Office located in a newly renovated luxury brownstone!

The apartment features:
- Over 2,000 sq. ft. of space
- Modern finishes with double living room
- Large open equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and large stone counter top
- Custom designed full bathrooms
- Large bedrooms with lots of closets space in each room
- Private backyard
- Large windows with tons of natural light

2 blocks from the 3/4/5 and the express bus for an easy commute. This charming tree lined neighborhood offers plenty of coffee shops, restaurants, bars, groceries, banking, CITI bikes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282008
Property Id 282008

(RLNE5786609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have any available units?
950 Eastern Pkwy 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have?
Some of 950 Eastern Pkwy 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 currently offering any rent specials?
950 Eastern Pkwy 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 is pet friendly.
Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 offer parking?
No, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 does not offer parking.
Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have a pool?
No, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 does not have a pool.
Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have accessible units?
No, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 950 Eastern Pkwy 1 has units with air conditioning.
