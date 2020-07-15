95 Kingston Avenue

Amenities

RENOVATED 2BR-1BA PLUS DEN IN CROWN HEIGHTS

Huge Crown Heights 2 BR- 1BA plus extra room suitable for den/nursery. Spacious apartment in well maintained building. Bright and spacious layout features large windowed living area; newer windowed, sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances; abundant closets. Dark hardwood floors. Close to transportation: SC at Kingston/Throop; A/C at Nostrand Avenue; 3 at Kingston Avenue and LIRR at Nostrand Avenue Station. Near all of the exciting neighborhood dining, shopping and entertainment. Call, text, or e-mail for showing. Please note tour video below: https://youtu.be/RlFps2hY2Wc



NO FEE/CYOF,**Brooklyn + Prospect Park ** Spacious Gut-Renovated 3BD/1BA with Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting, and Hardwood Floors ** Set on the border of Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant, this home features sunny treetop views and a great location between Brooklyn's buzziest neighborhoods.

This renovated three bedroom, one-bath apartment features tall ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and large windows, giving the space the airy and bright feel of a loft. The bedrooms are both generously sized with lots of closet space, and the large bathroom is lined with crisp white subway tiling. Your inner chef will delight in the oversized, windowed kitchen outfitted with gleaming white countertops, roomy cabinets and full-size stainless steel appliances.

Set within the Crown Heights Historic District, this 1905 Renaissance Revival building is one of six matching row houses lining the east side of Kingston Avenue, lending to the neighborhood's sought-after architectural consistency. Here, you'll find a plethora of dining options, local boutiques, organic grocery stores and friendly bars dotting the surrounding neighborhood, while three leafy parks are found within a three-block radius. More green space can be had at massive Prospect Park, a quick bike ride away. Access to transportation is excellent with 3, A/C and LIRR trains all nearby.