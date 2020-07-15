All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 95 Kingston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
95 Kingston Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

95 Kingston Avenue

95 Kingston Avenue · (917) 837-7067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

95 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENOVATED 2BR-1BA PLUS DEN IN CROWN HEIGHTS
Huge Crown Heights 2 BR- 1BA plus extra room suitable for den/nursery. Spacious apartment in well maintained building. Bright and spacious layout features large windowed living area; newer windowed, sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances; abundant closets. Dark hardwood floors. Close to transportation: SC at Kingston/Throop; A/C at Nostrand Avenue; 3 at Kingston Avenue and LIRR at Nostrand Avenue Station. Near all of the exciting neighborhood dining, shopping and entertainment. Call, text, or e-mail for showing. Please note tour video below: https://youtu.be/RlFps2hY2Wc

NO FEE/CYOF,**Brooklyn + Prospect Park ** Spacious Gut-Renovated 3BD/1BA with Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting, and Hardwood Floors ** Set on the border of Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant, this home features sunny treetop views and a great location between Brooklyn's buzziest neighborhoods.
This renovated three bedroom, one-bath apartment features tall ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and large windows, giving the space the airy and bright feel of a loft. The bedrooms are both generously sized with lots of closet space, and the large bathroom is lined with crisp white subway tiling. Your inner chef will delight in the oversized, windowed kitchen outfitted with gleaming white countertops, roomy cabinets and full-size stainless steel appliances.
Set within the Crown Heights Historic District, this 1905 Renaissance Revival building is one of six matching row houses lining the east side of Kingston Avenue, lending to the neighborhood's sought-after architectural consistency. Here, you'll find a plethora of dining options, local boutiques, organic grocery stores and friendly bars dotting the surrounding neighborhood, while three leafy parks are found within a three-block radius. More green space can be had at massive Prospect Park, a quick bike ride away. Access to transportation is excellent with 3, A/C and LIRR trains all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Kingston Avenue have any available units?
95 Kingston Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Kingston Avenue have?
Some of 95 Kingston Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95 Kingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 95 Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 95 Kingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 95 Kingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 95 Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 95 Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95 Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95 Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Kingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Kingston Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 95 Kingston Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity