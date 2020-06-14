All apartments in Brooklyn
93 Herbert Street
93 Herbert Street

93 Herbert Street · (352) 281-1440
Location

93 Herbert Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
HUGE, 2-Level, 1-BEDROOM w/ private balcony! NO FEE.video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/p_kPqX70HvoThis unique residence features:- Beautiful dark wood kitchen cabinets, full sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave.- Large bedrooms boast tons of closet space and will easily accommodate a queen-sized bed.- A large, modern bathrooms both with a separate shower and bathtub and offering additional storage with custom built-in vanities.- Large windows- Central heating/cooling- Washer/Dryer - Private Juliet balcony! 93 Herbert Street is located around the corner from the Graham Avenue L train stop in the center of the areas trendiest shopping, dining and nightlife area. The building is also within close proximity to McGolrick and Cooper Parks which both have a dog run and NYC green market on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Herbert Street have any available units?
93 Herbert Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 Herbert Street have?
Some of 93 Herbert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Herbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
93 Herbert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Herbert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Herbert Street is pet friendly.
Does 93 Herbert Street offer parking?
No, 93 Herbert Street does not offer parking.
Does 93 Herbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Herbert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Herbert Street have a pool?
No, 93 Herbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 93 Herbert Street have accessible units?
No, 93 Herbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Herbert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Herbert Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Herbert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Herbert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
