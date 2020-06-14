Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

HUGE, 2-Level, 1-BEDROOM w/ private balcony! NO FEE.video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/p_kPqX70HvoThis unique residence features:- Beautiful dark wood kitchen cabinets, full sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave.- Large bedrooms boast tons of closet space and will easily accommodate a queen-sized bed.- A large, modern bathrooms both with a separate shower and bathtub and offering additional storage with custom built-in vanities.- Large windows- Central heating/cooling- Washer/Dryer - Private Juliet balcony! 93 Herbert Street is located around the corner from the Graham Avenue L train stop in the center of the areas trendiest shopping, dining and nightlife area. The building is also within close proximity to McGolrick and Cooper Parks which both have a dog run and NYC green market on weekends.