Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

93 2nd Place

93 2nd Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

93 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location!

Brownstone lovershurry up.

New on the market this amazing oversized 1 bedroom residence is a place you can truly call home. Located on the best tree lined block in Carroll Gardens, this apartment is on the parlor level of a perfectly maintained brownstone.

This beautiful residence combines perfectly preserved original details: Large windows, original moldings, really high ceilings, hardwood floors and great light.
This residents features open layout, which can easily accommodate all your furniture.

You will live on a quiet residential street but at the same time steps away from all famous restaurants and coffees and shopping in the neighborhood.

Do not waste your timemove to the best Brooklyns neighborhood where the desired charm and character are all around you!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 2nd Place have any available units?
93 2nd Place has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 93 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
93 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 2nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 93 2nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 93 2nd Place offer parking?
No, 93 2nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 93 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 93 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 93 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 93 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 93 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 2nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 2nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
