93 2nd Place

Location! Location! Location!



Brownstone lovershurry up.



New on the market this amazing oversized 1 bedroom residence is a place you can truly call home. Located on the best tree lined block in Carroll Gardens, this apartment is on the parlor level of a perfectly maintained brownstone.



This beautiful residence combines perfectly preserved original details: Large windows, original moldings, really high ceilings, hardwood floors and great light.

This residents features open layout, which can easily accommodate all your furniture.



You will live on a quiet residential street but at the same time steps away from all famous restaurants and coffees and shopping in the neighborhood.



Do not waste your timemove to the best Brooklyns neighborhood where the desired charm and character are all around you!!!