924 President Street

For open house by appointment call 10 minutes prior 917_365-two-three-45br This is a sunny One Bedroom in prime location in Park Slope. Large over-sized windows with tall ceilings make this apartment bright and Sunny. In excellent condition in a well maintained building. You will love coming home to this unit that features a full-time maintenance staff. Never need to beg the landlord for a thing. Flexible moving date. Can move in early if necessary. br Pets OK, Guarantors OK.Located on: 7TH AVE between: UNION ST AND PRESIDENT STbr FeaturesHardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Large Closet(s), Bright and Sunny. Lots of Light in the Apartment Heat and Hot Water includedbr (bedroom ) you can fit a: (Queen Size Bed)br Trains:..........close to, n,r,m,2,3,b,q trains, union st / grand army / 7th ave Flatbush stop