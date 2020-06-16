All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 924 President Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
924 President Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:21 AM

924 President Street

924 President Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

924 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For open house by appointment call 10 minutes prior 917_365-two-three-45br This is a sunny One Bedroom in prime location in Park Slope. Large over-sized windows with tall ceilings make this apartment bright and Sunny. In excellent condition in a well maintained building. You will love coming home to this unit that features a full-time maintenance staff. Never need to beg the landlord for a thing. Flexible moving date. Can move in early if necessary. br Pets OK, Guarantors OK.Located on: 7TH AVE between: UNION ST AND PRESIDENT STbr FeaturesHardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Large Closet(s), Bright and Sunny. Lots of Light in the Apartment Heat and Hot Water includedbr (bedroom ) you can fit a: (Queen Size Bed)br Trains:..........close to, n,r,m,2,3,b,q trains, union st / grand army / 7th ave Flatbush stopiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 President Street have any available units?
924 President Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 924 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 President Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 President Street is pet friendly.
Does 924 President Street offer parking?
No, 924 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 924 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 President Street have a pool?
No, 924 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 President Street have accessible units?
No, 924 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 924 President Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity