Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

923 Bedford Avenue

923 Bedford Avenue · (718) 422-2540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,676

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime Bed-Stuy living in a fully updated brownstone building! *Ask about owner incentives.*923 Bedford Avenue #4R is a bright two bedroom duplex apartment with premium hardwood floors, exposed brick and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator, hooded stove, dishwasher, custom white oak stained cabinetry and Caesar-Stone countertops.Each of the the two bedrooms are large enough for a full or queen sized bed. On the upper floor, take in the view while lounging inside or on your private roof deck!Step outside and enjoy Bed-Stuy's growing number of cafes and restaurants including Black Swan, Brooklyn Kolache, Rustik Tavern, Fancy Nancy, Brooklyn Tap house, Moot Bar, The Emerson and many more!Transportation includes the G Train at Bedford-Nostrand Ave and B38/B44/B48 buses.*Free laundry in building*. All units here are equipped with NEST temperature control system. No pets please. *Prices are net effective based on one free month rent per 13 month lease.* Feel free to email any questions or schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
923 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $2,676 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 923 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 923 Bedford Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 923 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 923 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 923 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
