Prime Bed-Stuy living in a fully updated brownstone building! *Ask about owner incentives.*923 Bedford Avenue #4R is a bright two bedroom duplex apartment with premium hardwood floors, exposed brick and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator, hooded stove, dishwasher, custom white oak stained cabinetry and Caesar-Stone countertops.Each of the the two bedrooms are large enough for a full or queen sized bed. On the upper floor, take in the view while lounging inside or on your private roof deck!Step outside and enjoy Bed-Stuy's growing number of cafes and restaurants including Black Swan, Brooklyn Kolache, Rustik Tavern, Fancy Nancy, Brooklyn Tap house, Moot Bar, The Emerson and many more!Transportation includes the G Train at Bedford-Nostrand Ave and B38/B44/B48 buses.*Free laundry in building*. All units here are equipped with NEST temperature control system. No pets please. *Prices are net effective based on one free month rent per 13 month lease.* Feel free to email any questions or schedule a showing today!