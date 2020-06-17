91 Monroe Street

Amenities

Available July 1st. Modern and rustic this a completely renovated duplex apartment with outdoor space on Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy border. This entire brownstone was reconstructed and completely renovated in 2010. Downstairs consists of one bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bathroom, kitchen with a kitchen bar and dining/living area with bookshelves. In the living area, there is an oversized window looking out onto a patio area. The second floor consists of a large bedroom with built-in closets and a full bathroom and W/D closet. Rounding out this floor is an art space originally designed for an artist complete with a sink.



7 min walk to "C" train on Franklin and 10 min walk to "G" train at Nostrand or Classon. Citibike station at top of the block outside Bed-Stuy YMCA at top of the block. Metropolitan supermarket on the corner of Monroe and Bedford.. Close to restaurants such as Pilar, Harts, Calica, bars such as Hartley's, Tip Top, and Dynaco. Wine stores Bouchon, Bondi, and Atlas Wine all within easy walking distance.