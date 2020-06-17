All apartments in Brooklyn
91 Monroe Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

91 Monroe Street

91 Monroe Street · (347) 439-7006
Location

91 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available July 1st. Modern and rustic this a completely renovated duplex apartment with outdoor space on Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy border. This entire brownstone was reconstructed and completely renovated in 2010. Downstairs consists of one bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bathroom, kitchen with a kitchen bar and dining/living area with bookshelves. In the living area, there is an oversized window looking out onto a patio area. The second floor consists of a large bedroom with built-in closets and a full bathroom and W/D closet. Rounding out this floor is an art space originally designed for an artist complete with a sink.

7 min walk to "C" train on Franklin and 10 min walk to "G" train at Nostrand or Classon. Citibike station at top of the block outside Bed-Stuy YMCA at top of the block. Metropolitan supermarket on the corner of Monroe and Bedford.. Close to restaurants such as Pilar, Harts, Calica, bars such as Hartley's, Tip Top, and Dynaco. Wine stores Bouchon, Bondi, and Atlas Wine all within easy walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Monroe Street have any available units?
91 Monroe Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 91 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 91 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 91 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 91 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 91 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 91 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Monroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
