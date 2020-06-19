902 Avenue C

Amenities

Fully renovated, floor through 3 bed 1.5 bath apartment plus a bonus sunroom! Absolutely the perfect place to call home.



This sun drenched apartment features 12 windows providing eastern, northern and southern exposures. Additionally the apartment is complete with new hardwood flooring, Stainless stele appliances and renovated bathrooms. One fully equipped with a double sink.



Two of the bedrooms offer a double sized close, room for a Queen size mattress and much more furniture. One of the bedrooms can fit a full size mattress and has a closet. As a bonus you have an additional sun room with a half bath, perfect for office space, Plant room or home gym!



A home with this amount of space offering plenty of sunlight is ideal for working from home but still provides great proximity to transportation with the Q train 10 minutes away on Cortelyou Road or the F train 14 minutes away on ditmas ave.



Schedule your virtual tour today!