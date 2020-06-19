All apartments in Brooklyn
902 Avenue C
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

902 Avenue C

902 Avenue C · (917) 717-6226
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

902 Avenue C, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Fully renovated, floor through 3 bed 1.5 bath apartment plus a bonus sunroom! Absolutely the perfect place to call home.

This sun drenched apartment features 12 windows providing eastern, northern and southern exposures. Additionally the apartment is complete with new hardwood flooring, Stainless stele appliances and renovated bathrooms. One fully equipped with a double sink.

Two of the bedrooms offer a double sized close, room for a Queen size mattress and much more furniture. One of the bedrooms can fit a full size mattress and has a closet. As a bonus you have an additional sun room with a half bath, perfect for office space, Plant room or home gym!

A home with this amount of space offering plenty of sunlight is ideal for working from home but still provides great proximity to transportation with the Q train 10 minutes away on Cortelyou Road or the F train 14 minutes away on ditmas ave.

Schedule your virtual tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Avenue C have any available units?
902 Avenue C has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 Avenue C have?
Some of 902 Avenue C's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
902 Avenue C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 902 Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 902 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 902 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 902 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 902 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 902 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 902 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
