Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
895 Pacific Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:31 PM

895 Pacific Street

895 Pacific Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Prospect Heights
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

895 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,480

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
" NO FEE APARTMENT"

A very bright and spacious 1-bedroom in Prospect Heights. Apartment features a large living room with sliding doors;

The separate, full kitchen with a separate dine-in alcove comes with dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry and counter top space. Bedroom is equally spacious with double closet and can easily fit a king sized bed. Large windows around the apartment deliver abundance of natural light.
Modern full bathroom and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the apartment completes this fabulous place - a perfect dig for someone that expects the fullest from life! Building is located on a prime, tree lined quiet block and is very well maintained with a friendly live-in super, laundry facility on-site and bicycle storage.

There is also a large shared backyard garden to chill out with family and friends.

All Pets are welcome with nominal pet deposit. Very close proximity all entertainment, dining and shopping with quaint little stores and restaurants at every turn and corner. Very close to from Barclays Center for all sports and entertainment events close to beautiful Prospect Park, to Bergen St 2,3, 4 trains or the A,C trains in Clinton-Washington Ave station; and of course to all transportation options at Atlantic-Barclays Centre.

Please call/text or email for private TOUR!!!
Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building
===Ref:715952=== (rev 29)

Pets - Dogs ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Pacific Street have any available units?
895 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 895 Pacific Street have?
Some of 895 Pacific Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
895 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 895 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 895 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 895 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 895 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 895 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 895 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 895 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 895 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
