895 Pacific Street

A very bright and spacious 1-bedroom in Prospect Heights. Apartment features a large living room with sliding doors;



The separate, full kitchen with a separate dine-in alcove comes with dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry and counter top space. Bedroom is equally spacious with double closet and can easily fit a king sized bed. Large windows around the apartment deliver abundance of natural light.

Modern full bathroom and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the apartment completes this fabulous place - a perfect dig for someone that expects the fullest from life! Building is located on a prime, tree lined quiet block and is very well maintained with a friendly live-in super, laundry facility on-site and bicycle storage.



There is also a large shared backyard garden to chill out with family and friends.



All Pets are welcome with nominal pet deposit. Very close proximity all entertainment, dining and shopping with quaint little stores and restaurants at every turn and corner. Very close to from Barclays Center for all sports and entertainment events close to beautiful Prospect Park, to Bergen St 2,3, 4 trains or the A,C trains in Clinton-Washington Ave station; and of course to all transportation options at Atlantic-Barclays Centre.



Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building

