All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 88 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
88 Clay Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

88 Clay Street

88 Clay Street · (347) 348-6137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

88 Clay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
STUNNING! Here is a Recently Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Situated on the 3rd floor with double exposures to North and South, this floor-through apartment offers two large Bedrooms - one on either end of a super large eat in kitchen/living area. One bedroom easily fits a King size bed w/ furniture and the other a Queen with furniture. The layout is best described as a "Wing 2" bedroom. High 10' ceilings and dark oak hardwood flooring throughout provide for an inviting atmosphere. Over-sized, double-pane "city quite" windows provide for rare views and top notch sun light! The North Facing bedroom features an exposed brick fireplace which is super awesome. For those who don't require 2 bedrooms, this room can be used as a second living room, home office, reading lounge, etc.! Amenities include all of your daily conveniences: DISHWASHER. RECESSED LIGHTING on Dimmers in every room, ENORMOUS windows to let in lots of natural lighting and best of all lots of closet and practical square footage!Pets OK! **Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent**Situated on Clay Street and Manhattan Ave near all shopping, dinning and the G Train at Greenpoint Ave station. Easy on street parking too! Native2258

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Clay Street have any available units?
88 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 88 Clay Street have?
Some of 88 Clay Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 88 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 88 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 88 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Clay Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 Clay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity