88 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

STUNNING! Here is a Recently Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Situated on the 3rd floor with double exposures to North and South, this floor-through apartment offers two large Bedrooms - one on either end of a super large eat in kitchen/living area. One bedroom easily fits a King size bed w/ furniture and the other a Queen with furniture. The layout is best described as a "Wing 2" bedroom. High 10' ceilings and dark oak hardwood flooring throughout provide for an inviting atmosphere. Over-sized, double-pane "city quite" windows provide for rare views and top notch sun light! The North Facing bedroom features an exposed brick fireplace which is super awesome. For those who don't require 2 bedrooms, this room can be used as a second living room, home office, reading lounge, etc.! Amenities include all of your daily conveniences: DISHWASHER. RECESSED LIGHTING on Dimmers in every room, ENORMOUS windows to let in lots of natural lighting and best of all lots of closet and practical square footage!Pets OK! **Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent**Situated on Clay Street and Manhattan Ave near all shopping, dinning and the G Train at Greenpoint Ave station. Easy on street parking too! Native2258