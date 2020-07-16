872 JEFFERSON AVE.

Amenities

NO FEE! You won't want to miss out on this MASSIVE 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom duplex in the heart of Bed-Stuy. This apartment has it all including super tall ceilings with exposed wood beams, central Air Conditioning and central Heat, Dishwasher and access to a shared BACKYARD. There is a bonus room on the main floor of the duplex that works nicely as a den, dining room or home office space. All of the bedrooms can fit a Queen Sized Bed. One bathroom has a shower/tub combo while the other has a stall shower. There is a proper living room space on the lower level of the duplex.This apartment is situated in an impeccably maintained new construction building with dedicated super.Laundry in the building!Pets are welcome!The J train is 3 blocks away at Halsey; also enjoy access to the A and C trains at Ralph St.