872 JEFFERSON AVE.
872 JEFFERSON AVE.

872 Jefferson Avenue · (908) 752-0233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
872 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
NO FEE! You won't want to miss out on this MASSIVE 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom duplex in the heart of Bed-Stuy. This apartment has it all including super tall ceilings with exposed wood beams, central Air Conditioning and central Heat, Dishwasher and access to a shared BACKYARD. There is a bonus room on the main floor of the duplex that works nicely as a den, dining room or home office space. All of the bedrooms can fit a Queen Sized Bed. One bathroom has a shower/tub combo while the other has a stall shower. There is a proper living room space on the lower level of the duplex.This apartment is situated in an impeccably maintained new construction building with dedicated super.Laundry in the building!Pets are welcome!The J train is 3 blocks away at Halsey; also enjoy access to the A and C trains at Ralph St.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have any available units?
872 JEFFERSON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have?
Some of 872 JEFFERSON AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 JEFFERSON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
872 JEFFERSON AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 JEFFERSON AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. offer parking?
No, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have a pool?
No, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 872 JEFFERSON AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 872 JEFFERSON AVE. has units with air conditioning.
