870 Pacific Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

870 Pacific Street

870 Pacific Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

870 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This open plan studio on a tree-lined block in Prospect Heights offers everything you want. The large living space easily has enough room to set up separate living and sleeping areas. Large, north facing windows ensure plenty of natural light. The modern open kitchen, complete with full-size gas range and dishwasher, makes cooking and entertaining a pleasure. You even have your very own in-unit washer/dryer so you have more time to do the things you enjoy. There are plenty of options for pleasure just around the corner at all the choice restaurants and bars of Vanderbilt and Washington Avenues. There are also two large closets and an additional storage space in the basement. Just a few blocks from the 2/3/4/5/B/Q/D/N/R and LIRR at Atlantic Ave-Barclay's Center or the C train at Clinton-Washington and the Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Garden and Prospect Park your transportation and recreation options are bountiful. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Pacific Street have any available units?
870 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 Pacific Street have?
Some of 870 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
870 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 870 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 870 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 870 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 870 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 870 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 870 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
