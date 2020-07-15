870 Pacific Street

Amenities

This open plan studio on a tree-lined block in Prospect Heights offers everything you want. The large living space easily has enough room to set up separate living and sleeping areas. Large, north facing windows ensure plenty of natural light. The modern open kitchen, complete with full-size gas range and dishwasher, makes cooking and entertaining a pleasure. You even have your very own in-unit washer/dryer so you have more time to do the things you enjoy. There are plenty of options for pleasure just around the corner at all the choice restaurants and bars of Vanderbilt and Washington Avenues. There are also two large closets and an additional storage space in the basement. Just a few blocks from the 2/3/4/5/B/Q/D/N/R and LIRR at Atlantic Ave-Barclay's Center or the C train at Clinton-Washington and the Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Garden and Prospect Park your transportation and recreation options are bountiful. Pets considered.