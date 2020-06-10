867 EAST 95 STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities new construction

Newly constructed duplex 3 story building is now ready and available for rental. Located between Ave D and East 95

This duplex apartment features:

~~ XXL open concept Living space

~~ Lovely Kitchen with modern appliances

~~ Beautiful and fresh hardwood floor through out

~~ Master bedroom with mirrored closets with full private bathroom

~~ 2nd Bedroom comes with mirrored closet,can fit Queen size bed

~~3 rd Bedroom comes wit mirrored closet ,can fit Queen size bed

~~ Total 2.5 bathrooms



The entire house is extremely bright and access to back yard. This apartment is ideally located between between East 95/ Ave D.

This apartment is unique and very quiet, you will enjoy everything that this apartment has to offer



Just 7 mins walk, you can catch L train from Rockaway Parkaway station and reach Manhattan under 30 minutes. Plenty of local stores and restaurants that you can enjoy. You would definitely love this apartment and make it your "HOME".



Please call/text and email to view this apartment privately.

===Ref:680146=== (rev 25)



No pets