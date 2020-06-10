All apartments in Brooklyn
867 EAST 95 STREET

867 East 95th Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

867 East 95th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed duplex 3 story building is now ready and available for rental. Located between Ave D and East 95
This duplex apartment features:
~~ XXL open concept Living space
~~ Lovely Kitchen with modern appliances
~~ Beautiful and fresh hardwood floor through out
~~ Master bedroom with mirrored closets with full private bathroom
~~ 2nd Bedroom comes with mirrored closet,can fit Queen size bed
~~3 rd Bedroom comes wit mirrored closet ,can fit Queen size bed
~~ Total 2.5 bathrooms

The entire house is extremely bright and access to back yard. This apartment is ideally located between between East 95/ Ave D.
This apartment is unique and very quiet, you will enjoy everything that this apartment has to offer

Just 7 mins walk, you can catch L train from Rockaway Parkaway station and reach Manhattan under 30 minutes. Plenty of local stores and restaurants that you can enjoy. You would definitely love this apartment and make it your "HOME".

Please call/text and email to view this apartment privately.
===Ref:680146=== (rev 25)

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 EAST 95 STREET have any available units?
867 EAST 95 STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 867 EAST 95 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
867 EAST 95 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 EAST 95 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 867 EAST 95 STREET offer parking?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 867 EAST 95 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 EAST 95 STREET have a pool?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 867 EAST 95 STREET have accessible units?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 867 EAST 95 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 EAST 95 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 EAST 95 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
