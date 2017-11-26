All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 16 2020

85 1/2 Summit Street

85 1/2 Summit St · (718) 834-1440
Location

85 1/2 Summit St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Red Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
community garden
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
Stunning, parlor floor 1.5 Bedroom renovated and restored with all original details including: crown and floor molding, pocket doors, exposed brick and 12' ceilings. Tired of looking at the generic wood floors? The owner retained the original wide-plank floors that many Brownstone's lack. Let's face it as this is not your average rental?! The open kitchen contains SS appliances with a marble countertop and spacious cabinetry. You can finally bring that round table and L-shaped couch as this space. The bathroom includes a claw-foot bathtub. The whole space was renovated with all the 21st century amenities but a throwback to the original brownstone charm. This is a space for you to design and make it your home. Heat and Hot Water included. Available now! Laundry in the basement. Sorry, no dogs.

You will be located in the Columbia Waterfront. Close to all the community gardens, Brooklyn Greenway and neighborhood restaurants including House of Pizza, Calexico, Ferdinandos and Pok Pok. A footbridge away from Carroll Gardens and a few blocks from Red Hook.

Here is the link for the Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/tPEr4VdZTQk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 1/2 Summit Street have any available units?
85 1/2 Summit Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 1/2 Summit Street have?
Some of 85 1/2 Summit Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 1/2 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 1/2 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 1/2 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 85 1/2 Summit Street offer parking?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 1/2 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 1/2 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 1/2 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 1/2 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 1/2 Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 1/2 Summit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
