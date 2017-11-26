85 1/2 Summit Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated community garden some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities community garden

Stunning, parlor floor 1.5 Bedroom renovated and restored with all original details including: crown and floor molding, pocket doors, exposed brick and 12' ceilings. Tired of looking at the generic wood floors? The owner retained the original wide-plank floors that many Brownstone's lack. Let's face it as this is not your average rental?! The open kitchen contains SS appliances with a marble countertop and spacious cabinetry. You can finally bring that round table and L-shaped couch as this space. The bathroom includes a claw-foot bathtub. The whole space was renovated with all the 21st century amenities but a throwback to the original brownstone charm. This is a space for you to design and make it your home. Heat and Hot Water included. Available now! Laundry in the basement. Sorry, no dogs.



You will be located in the Columbia Waterfront. Close to all the community gardens, Brooklyn Greenway and neighborhood restaurants including House of Pizza, Calexico, Ferdinandos and Pok Pok. A footbridge away from Carroll Gardens and a few blocks from Red Hook.



Here is the link for the Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/tPEr4VdZTQk