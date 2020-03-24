Amenities

Here's the garden oasis you've been looking for! This modern duplex with 3 distinct sleeping areas that includes a huge full-floor room has all the comforts of a contemporary home: an in-unit stackable washer and dryer, an open-concept kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher, hardwood floors, central AC and oversized windows. The duplex feature also allows for a LIVE/WORK arrangement as the lower level has its own entrance.



Surrounded by beautiful historic brownstones, all residents at 838 Halsey Street have access to a common roof deck and is also across the street from Saratoga Park, the second largest park in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood with playgrounds and paths for idyllic peaceful walks.



The Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood is one of the most exciting areas in Brooklyn right now, with myriad cultural hotspots like galleries and theaters as well as cafes and restaurants including favorites like L'Antagoniste and Chez Oskar, in addition to Saraghina, vegan sandwich shop Toad Style, Grandchamps Kitchen & Market and many, many more.



Easy access to Manhattan and other Brooklyn neighborhoods, the building is about 6 minutes away from the Halsey Street station on the J line and an easy walk to the C line at Ralph Avenue station. Reach out to the listing agent today to view your new home! Net rental price of $2995 for a 13-month lease with 1-month free (gross rent: $3245). Brokers: CYOF