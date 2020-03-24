All apartments in Brooklyn
838 Halsey Street

838 Halsey St · (212) 913-9058
Location

838 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Here's the garden oasis you've been looking for! This modern duplex with 3 distinct sleeping areas that includes a huge full-floor room has all the comforts of a contemporary home: an in-unit stackable washer and dryer, an open-concept kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher, hardwood floors, central AC and oversized windows. The duplex feature also allows for a LIVE/WORK arrangement as the lower level has its own entrance.

Surrounded by beautiful historic brownstones, all residents at 838 Halsey Street have access to a common roof deck and is also across the street from Saratoga Park, the second largest park in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood with playgrounds and paths for idyllic peaceful walks.

The Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood is one of the most exciting areas in Brooklyn right now, with myriad cultural hotspots like galleries and theaters as well as cafes and restaurants including favorites like L'Antagoniste and Chez Oskar, in addition to Saraghina, vegan sandwich shop Toad Style, Grandchamps Kitchen & Market and many, many more.

Easy access to Manhattan and other Brooklyn neighborhoods, the building is about 6 minutes away from the Halsey Street station on the J line and an easy walk to the C line at Ralph Avenue station. Reach out to the listing agent today to view your new home! Net rental price of $2995 for a 13-month lease with 1-month free (gross rent: $3245). Brokers: CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Halsey Street have any available units?
838 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 838 Halsey Street have?
Some of 838 Halsey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 838 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 838 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 838 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 838 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 Halsey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 838 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 838 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 Halsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 838 Halsey Street has units with air conditioning.
