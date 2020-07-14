All apartments in Brooklyn
833 Prospect Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

833 Prospect Place

833 Prospect Place · (212) 317-3675
Location

833 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENO'D GARDEN APT ON LANDMARK BLOCK

Situated on a gorgeous tree-lined, landmarked block, this delightful one-bedroom apartment has been freshly renovated and is available immediately, UTILITIES INCLUDED!! The private entrance leads to a large living room with a half bathroom, beautifully refinished original parquet wood floors, and an original tiled fireplace mantle (decorative). The open kitchen with breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining and features full-size stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and plenty of counter & cabinet space. In the rear is a king-sized bedroom with a double closet and its own en-suite, windowed bathroom with subway tiled walls and marble floors. There is even access to your own private outdoor space, a small covered patio area overlooking a lush garden. Convenient location just off Nostrand Ave with easy access to the A,C,2,3,4,5, Shuttle & LIRR trains. Only two blocks to the plethora of bars, restaurants & galleries on Franklin Ave. Short distance to the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Library, Botanical Gardens, Farmers Market and Brooklyn Children's Museum. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Prospect Place have any available units?
833 Prospect Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 833 Prospect Place have?
Some of 833 Prospect Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
833 Prospect Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 833 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 833 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 833 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 833 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 833 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 833 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 833 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Prospect Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
