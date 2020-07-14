833 Prospect Place

Amenities

RENO'D GARDEN APT ON LANDMARK BLOCK



Situated on a gorgeous tree-lined, landmarked block, this delightful one-bedroom apartment has been freshly renovated and is available immediately, UTILITIES INCLUDED!! The private entrance leads to a large living room with a half bathroom, beautifully refinished original parquet wood floors, and an original tiled fireplace mantle (decorative). The open kitchen with breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining and features full-size stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and plenty of counter & cabinet space. In the rear is a king-sized bedroom with a double closet and its own en-suite, windowed bathroom with subway tiled walls and marble floors. There is even access to your own private outdoor space, a small covered patio area overlooking a lush garden. Convenient location just off Nostrand Ave with easy access to the A,C,2,3,4,5, Shuttle & LIRR trains. Only two blocks to the plethora of bars, restaurants & galleries on Franklin Ave. Short distance to the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Library, Botanical Gardens, Farmers Market and Brooklyn Children's Museum. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!!