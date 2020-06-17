All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

812 60 Street

812 60th Street · (718) 838-2600
Location

812 60th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6F · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
yoga
New commercial office, 570 sqft, in prime Sunset Park, 8th Ave and 60th Street. Building was built in 2015. The office is on the 6th floor of the elevator building. It is good for attorney office, accountant office, yoga studio, insurance office...etc. All utilities are included in the rent, tenant pays for heat only. High foot traffic location, near 8th Ave N-train station and B70 & B9 bus stations. Tenant(s) pay 2 month rent as security deposit and one month rent as broker's commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 60 Street have any available units?
812 60 Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 812 60 Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 60 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 60 Street pet-friendly?
No, 812 60 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 812 60 Street offer parking?
No, 812 60 Street does not offer parking.
Does 812 60 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 60 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 60 Street have a pool?
No, 812 60 Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 60 Street have accessible units?
No, 812 60 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 60 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 60 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 60 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 60 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
