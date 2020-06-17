812 60 Street

Amenities

New commercial office, 570 sqft, in prime Sunset Park, 8th Ave and 60th Street. Building was built in 2015. The office is on the 6th floor of the elevator building. It is good for attorney office, accountant office, yoga studio, insurance office...etc. All utilities are included in the rent, tenant pays for heat only. High foot traffic location, near 8th Ave N-train station and B70 & B9 bus stations. Tenant(s) pay 2 month rent as security deposit and one month rent as broker's commission.