Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Cozy and modern 1st floor apartment in a great neighborhood just a short walk to the A/C/ 2/3/4/5 train lines for quick access around the city.This apartment includes:- Double windows in each room allow in lots of Sunlight- Modern Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances- Beautiful tiled bathroom with deep tub with mirror and vanity- Hardwood floors- Heat and Hot water included Norris8416