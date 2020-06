Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Luxurious Charming Studio with laundry(High ceilings with tons of natural sunlight)Open living room/Dinning room area Full kitchen with modern appliances Full bathroom with shower and tub Bright natural sunlight throughout Laundry on site Steps to tons of Shops, Bars, Restaurants & Many more Near express trains into the city (A,C,2,3,4,5,B,Q) Trains 20 minutes into the city ScopeRealty7889