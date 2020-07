Amenities

Gigantic 4BR/1.5Ba in Prime Crown Heights on Franklin Ave Private backyard In-unit washer/dryer Large, open concept kitchen and living room Ample cabinet and counter space Large windows and closets in every room All bedrooms king and queen-sized 1 full bath, 1 half-bath Heat and hot water included Pets upon approval Perfect for shares Located in one of Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhoods, surrounded by dining and nightlife. 2 blocks from the Franklin Ave 2/3/4/5