76 North 4th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

76 North 4th Street

76 North 4th Street · (917) 453-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 North 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$4,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
*Limited Access - Please inquire for video tour of the apartment first*

*LOFT 429* This 2 Bed, 1 Bath features 14' vaulted ceilings, massive casement window and an in unit washer dryer plus extra storage space.

*Net Price Advertised and for new tenants only.*

Situated just 3 blocks from the Bedford L-Train and half a block from the Whole Foods, the Apple Store and Equinox; the Lewis Steel building is located in prime Williamsburg. At the base of the building is Blue Bottle Coffee, Chrome Industries, McNally Bookstore, RYU, Republic of Booza and more new retailers! Each authentic loft is meticulously renovated with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit Bosch washer/dryer this east-facing apartment features 19' lofted ceilings, and industrial windows. The Lewis Steel Building affords a variety of public and private outdoor spaces including a resident co-working space and library, a massive furnished and a recently renovated and communal roof deck with a bocce/corn-hole court, private cabanas, a sun deck with lounge chairs and a roof top shower, and sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. There is a doorman daily from 7am 11pm daily, private bike storage, parking available and ZipCar access. The building is wired for Verizon Fios and is pet friendly. The building also features a private art gallery and collection curated by famed artist, Josana Blue.

*Gross price: $4,450. Incoming tenants pay the gross price monthly and receive 1 month free on a 12 month lease, netting out to $4,079. This incentive is for new tenants only.*,Residence 429 is a modern loft with soaring ceilings that features an open layout with two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Situated just 3 blocks from the Bedford L-Train and half a block from Whole Foods, the Apple Store, and Equinox, the Lewis Steel building is located in prime Williamsburg. This loft is meticulously renovated with stainless steel appliances and includes a dishwasher, an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer and exposed brick. This south--facing apartment features 12-foot lofted ceilings, and industrial windows. The Lewis Steel Building affords a variety of public and private outdoor spaces including a resident wifi center and library, a massive furnished and communal roof deck with a bocce/corn-hole court, private cabanas a sun deck with lounge chairs and sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. There is a doorman daily from 7am - 11pm daily, private bike storage, parking available and ZipCar access. The building is wired for Verizon Fios and is pet friendly. This apartment is occupied, 24 hour notice is required and the lease start date is for 6/18/17. Net effective price is advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 North 4th Street have any available units?
76 North 4th Street has a unit available for $4,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 North 4th Street have?
Some of 76 North 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 North 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 North 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 76 North 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 76 North 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 76 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 North 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 76 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 76 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 North 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 North 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
