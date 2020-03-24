76 North 4th Street

Amenities

*Limited Access - Please inquire for video tour of the apartment first*



*LOFT 429* This 2 Bed, 1 Bath features 14' vaulted ceilings, massive casement window and an in unit washer dryer plus extra storage space.



*Net Price Advertised and for new tenants only.*



Situated just 3 blocks from the Bedford L-Train and half a block from the Whole Foods, the Apple Store and Equinox; the Lewis Steel building is located in prime Williamsburg. At the base of the building is Blue Bottle Coffee, Chrome Industries, McNally Bookstore, RYU, Republic of Booza and more new retailers! Each authentic loft is meticulously renovated with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit Bosch washer/dryer this east-facing apartment features 19' lofted ceilings, and industrial windows. The Lewis Steel Building affords a variety of public and private outdoor spaces including a resident co-working space and library, a massive furnished and a recently renovated and communal roof deck with a bocce/corn-hole court, private cabanas, a sun deck with lounge chairs and a roof top shower, and sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. There is a doorman daily from 7am 11pm daily, private bike storage, parking available and ZipCar access. The building is wired for Verizon Fios and is pet friendly. The building also features a private art gallery and collection curated by famed artist, Josana Blue.



