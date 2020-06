Amenities

This bright and specious apartment is located on the second floor of the building with an elevator. Most people own their apartments. The apartment is about 1400 sq ft. Super large living room can fit a dining table and coach. Large closet in the living room is very convenient for tenants' coats, jackets and etc.

Each bedroom might fit a king size bed and has a large closet. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances and a dishwasher. Washer dryer in the apartment. Natural wooden floor in excellent conditions all around the apartment. Central heating and convertible A/C.

Heat, hot water, and gas are included in rent. Super lives in the building.

Shared garden and barbecue area with grills!



You tube video of the garden:

https://youtu.be/tIAkxtRuOgo