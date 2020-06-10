74 Greenpoint Avenue

Amenities

Originally the Walsh's shoe factory, this historic Greenpoint property underwent a complete renovation in 2009. Offering Studios to large 2 bedrooms with private terraces. The building features a common roof deck and private storage rooms. Unit D2 is a bright and sunny south facing 4th floor walk up with oversized windows and open views. Available July 15th or August 1st.,....

One Bedroom in 74 Greenpoint Ave, a converted shoe factory warehouse. Features, bamboo floors, stainless steel appliance package, tiled bathrooom, and high ceilings with storage loft. The building features an intercom system, roof deck with NYC skyline views, and your very own MASSIVE private storage unit. Available August 1st.