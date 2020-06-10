All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

74 Greenpoint Avenue

74 Greenpoint Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

74 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Originally the Walsh's shoe factory, this historic Greenpoint property underwent a complete renovation in 2009. Offering Studios to large 2 bedrooms with private terraces. The building features a common roof deck and private storage rooms. Unit D2 is a bright and sunny south facing 4th floor walk up with oversized windows and open views. Available July 15th or August 1st.,....
One Bedroom in 74 Greenpoint Ave, a converted shoe factory warehouse. Features, bamboo floors, stainless steel appliance package, tiled bathrooom, and high ceilings with storage loft. The building features an intercom system, roof deck with NYC skyline views, and your very own MASSIVE private storage unit. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have any available units?
74 Greenpoint Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have?
Some of 74 Greenpoint Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Greenpoint Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
74 Greenpoint Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Greenpoint Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue offer parking?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have a pool?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have accessible units?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Greenpoint Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Greenpoint Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
