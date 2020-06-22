730 Lorimer Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Large Layout on the three room railroad apartment, with one big fully private bedroom and two additional railroad / office rooms.Building sits on the entrance of the sprawling McCarren Park! at the Williamsburg and Greenpoint borderFully renovated space with all hardwood floors, updated kitchen appliances, all original detail and tons of character kept!, Heat, hot water and water $100 extra monthly.Guarantors accepted - On the entrance the sprawling McCarren Park serenity is on your door step - G Train Nassua Ave or L train rennit4231