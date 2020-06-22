All apartments in Brooklyn
730 Lorimer Street
730 Lorimer Street

730 Lorimer Street · (347) 598-3934
Location

730 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Layout on the three room railroad apartment, with one big fully private bedroom and two additional railroad / office rooms.Building sits on the entrance of the sprawling McCarren Park! at the Williamsburg and Greenpoint borderFully renovated space with all hardwood floors, updated kitchen appliances, all original detail and tons of character kept!, Heat, hot water and water $100 extra monthly.Guarantors accepted - On the entrance the sprawling McCarren Park serenity is on your door step - G Train Nassua Ave or L train rennit4231

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Lorimer Street have any available units?
730 Lorimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 730 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 730 Lorimer Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 Lorimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 Lorimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 730 Lorimer Street offer parking?
No, 730 Lorimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 730 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Lorimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 730 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 730 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Lorimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Lorimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
