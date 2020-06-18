All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:21 PM

721 Monroe Street

721 Monroe Street · (718) 676-6611
Location

721 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$3,428

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Net effective rent:3428.Gross rent :3999gross price of $3999 on a 14 months rent with 2 months free.This beautifully gut-renovated Brownstone townhouse garden apartment Featuring 2 bedroom 2 bathroom,Split Units AC,W/D And Much More! Brings combination of old fashion/contemporary look,starting with the bathroom tile that was imported from Spain, the Shutters and Fireplace that were Restored.The Block Location Is Perfect! Many movies and show Filmed at the block, Transportation is comfortable with J/Z and A/C trains 7-8 Minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Monroe Street have any available units?
721 Monroe Street has a unit available for $3,428 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 721 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 721 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 721 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 721 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 721 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 721 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
