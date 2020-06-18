721 Monroe Street

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Net effective rent:3428.Gross rent :3999gross price of $3999 on a 14 months rent with 2 months free.This beautifully gut-renovated Brownstone townhouse garden apartment Featuring 2 bedroom 2 bathroom,Split Units AC,W/D And Much More! Brings combination of old fashion/contemporary look,starting with the bathroom tile that was imported from Spain, the Shutters and Fireplace that were Restored.The Block Location Is Perfect! Many movies and show Filmed at the block, Transportation is comfortable with J/Z and A/C trains 7-8 Minutes.