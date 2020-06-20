72 Maujer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage yoga

Beautiful and modern apartment unit in a classic Brooklyn brownstone! The best of both worlds.



Video tour available!



Welcome to unit #2A at 72 Maujer, with just 8 units in a 4-floor classic brownstone. With it's 12" ceilings, dark oak hardwood flooring and ultra cool LED lighting throughout, this one-bedroom apartment will surely be your ultimate Williamsburg home for years to come.



The apartment itself also features a GE dishwasher, Blomberg full-size refrigerator, along with other stainless steel fixtures and appliances, including Energy Saver wall units for seamless heating/cooling which can be independently controlled in both living room and bedroom. There is a video intercom and oversized windows which account for fantastic natural light.



Within the building's extended facilities, you'll find a generously sized laundry room, bike storage, a sprawling garden with BBQ fixtures and even a resident's lounge with an additional entertainment room, gym and yoga studio and game room.



All of the amenities are included in the listed price. Leasing June 1st. Inquire now.