Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

72 Maujer Street

72 Maujer Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Maujer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
Beautiful and modern apartment unit in a classic Brooklyn brownstone! The best of both worlds.

Video tour available!

Welcome to unit #2A at 72 Maujer, with just 8 units in a 4-floor classic brownstone. With it's 12" ceilings, dark oak hardwood flooring and ultra cool LED lighting throughout, this one-bedroom apartment will surely be your ultimate Williamsburg home for years to come.

The apartment itself also features a GE dishwasher, Blomberg full-size refrigerator, along with other stainless steel fixtures and appliances, including Energy Saver wall units for seamless heating/cooling which can be independently controlled in both living room and bedroom. There is a video intercom and oversized windows which account for fantastic natural light.

Within the building's extended facilities, you'll find a generously sized laundry room, bike storage, a sprawling garden with BBQ fixtures and even a resident's lounge with an additional entertainment room, gym and yoga studio and game room.

All of the amenities are included in the listed price. Leasing June 1st. Inquire now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Maujer Street have any available units?
72 Maujer Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Maujer Street have?
Some of 72 Maujer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Maujer Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Maujer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Maujer Street pet-friendly?
No, 72 Maujer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 72 Maujer Street offer parking?
No, 72 Maujer Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Maujer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Maujer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Maujer Street have a pool?
No, 72 Maujer Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Maujer Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Maujer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Maujer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Maujer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Maujer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Maujer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
