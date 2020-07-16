Amenities

RARE 820 square foot One Bedroom Condo Loft for rent in the highly sought after Mason Fisk Building on the North side of Williamsburg.Welcome to the historic Mason-Fisk loft building, a contemporary conversion of a true industrial loft. This building is a stunning example of the adaptive reuse of historic building materials, including brick, wood beams, iron and steel. Combined with the comfort, aesthetics and energy efficiency of the best in modern design, including Energy Star appliances, oversized windows, open floor plans, architectural lighting, central AC, custom-designed chef's kitchens, and oversized spa baths, this building strives to situate itself within the architectural, historical and cultural context of this dynamic neighborhood.Enter this unit to your private oasis, boasting dramatic exposed beams and maintaining a modern and luxury feel to this architectural dream facing east. The high ceilings provide for natural light throughout the living room and kitchen while the bedroom has enough space for a queen size bed and two closets tucked away for a good night sleep. The apartment has central heating and cooling individually zoned in each room and a washer/dryer in unit. The bathroom has a double sink vanity, and a deep soaking tub separate from shower. The kitchen offers a Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf range, wine cooler, stone island countertop, and dishwasher, perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking and hosting at home. 72 Berry Street has a common roof deck is beautifully maintained with garden spaces and expansive views over Brooklyn. The building is conveniently located near the Bedford Avenue L train and McCarren Park only a few blocks away from all of the shopping, dining, and nightlife that makes Williamsburg one of the best neighborhoods in New York.