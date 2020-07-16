All apartments in Brooklyn
72 Berry Street.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

72 Berry Street

72 Berry Street · No Longer Available
Location

72 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
RARE 820 square foot One Bedroom Condo Loft for rent in the highly sought after Mason Fisk Building on the North side of Williamsburg.Welcome to the historic Mason-Fisk loft building, a contemporary conversion of a true industrial loft. This building is a stunning example of the adaptive reuse of historic building materials, including brick, wood beams, iron and steel. Combined with the comfort, aesthetics and energy efficiency of the best in modern design, including Energy Star appliances, oversized windows, open floor plans, architectural lighting, central AC, custom-designed chef's kitchens, and oversized spa baths, this building strives to situate itself within the architectural, historical and cultural context of this dynamic neighborhood.Enter this unit to your private oasis, boasting dramatic exposed beams and maintaining a modern and luxury feel to this architectural dream facing east. The high ceilings provide for natural light throughout the living room and kitchen while the bedroom has enough space for a queen size bed and two closets tucked away for a good night sleep. The apartment has central heating and cooling individually zoned in each room and a washer/dryer in unit. The bathroom has a double sink vanity, and a deep soaking tub separate from shower. The kitchen offers a Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf range, wine cooler, stone island countertop, and dishwasher, perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking and hosting at home. 72 Berry Street has a common roof deck is beautifully maintained with garden spaces and expansive views over Brooklyn. The building is conveniently located near the Bedford Avenue L train and McCarren Park only a few blocks away from all of the shopping, dining, and nightlife that makes Williamsburg one of the best neighborhoods in New York.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 72 Berry Street have any available units?
72 Berry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 72 Berry Street have?
Some of 72 Berry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 72 Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 72 Berry Street offer parking?
No, 72 Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Berry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 72 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Berry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Berry Street has units with air conditioning.

