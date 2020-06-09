Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

NO FEE!! AVAILABLE JULY 1STWelcome to 719 8th Avenue; this 2 bed/1 bath beauty is situated in the heart of Park Slope, the apartment features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances including a dishwasher, two equal sized bedrooms large enough for a queen sized bed and plenty of closet space. The exposed brick, hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a modern and charming feel.Building Features include, Common Roof deck, central laundry room, common storage/bike area, live-in Super, Virtual Intercom/doorman systemOne short block away from the F/G-Train, 1 Block to Prospect Park and you are surrounded by many amazing shops and restaurants along 7th Avenue.Shares, guarantors, and Pets are welcome!