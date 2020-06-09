All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 719 8th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
719 8th Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

719 8th Avenue

719 8th Avenue · (718) 765-3871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

719 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE JULY 1STWelcome to 719 8th Avenue; this 2 bed/1 bath beauty is situated in the heart of Park Slope, the apartment features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances including a dishwasher, two equal sized bedrooms large enough for a queen sized bed and plenty of closet space. The exposed brick, hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a modern and charming feel.Building Features include, Common Roof deck, central laundry room, common storage/bike area, live-in Super, Virtual Intercom/doorman systemOne short block away from the F/G-Train, 1 Block to Prospect Park and you are surrounded by many amazing shops and restaurants along 7th Avenue.Shares, guarantors, and Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 8th Avenue have any available units?
719 8th Avenue has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 8th Avenue have?
Some of 719 8th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 719 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 719 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 719 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 719 8th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity