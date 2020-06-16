All apartments in Brooklyn
700 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

700 Lafayette Avenue

700 Lafayette Ave · (212) 555-1212
Location

700 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE!

Directly across the street from beautiful Herbert Von King Park on a spacious corner lot, 700 Lafayette #1 is a ground floor, freshly updated, large two bed two bath rental available for an August 1st move in. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, a sunny, open living room and updated kitchen with four windows that allow for maximum daytime light. Both bedrooms can comfortably fit a queen size bed. The back bedroom has an en suite bathroom and full size closet for additional storage.

In addition to the close proximity to Herbert Von King park, 700 Lafayette is near all the restaurants, shops and stores on Tompkins Ave, Nostrand and DeKalb Ave. This apartment is serviced by the G/A/C/J/M/Z lines. The B43 bus stop is on the block and the B38 is one block away.

No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
700 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 700 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 700 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 700 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 700 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
