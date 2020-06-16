700 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE!



Directly across the street from beautiful Herbert Von King Park on a spacious corner lot, 700 Lafayette #1 is a ground floor, freshly updated, large two bed two bath rental available for an August 1st move in. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, a sunny, open living room and updated kitchen with four windows that allow for maximum daytime light. Both bedrooms can comfortably fit a queen size bed. The back bedroom has an en suite bathroom and full size closet for additional storage.



In addition to the close proximity to Herbert Von King park, 700 Lafayette is near all the restaurants, shops and stores on Tompkins Ave, Nostrand and DeKalb Ave. This apartment is serviced by the G/A/C/J/M/Z lines. The B43 bus stop is on the block and the B38 is one block away.



No smoking.