All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 693 De Graw Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
693 De Graw Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:20 AM

693 De Graw Street

693 Degraw Street · (718) 832-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

693 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
North Park Slope three bedroom apartment located off trendy 5th Avenue. It features lots of original details, a renovated bathroom, massive open eat-in kitchen is renovated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the use of the breakfast counter or the dining area. The large sunny living area has high ceilings and original moldings. This top floor unit is in a 3 story well-maintained brick building, only a short walk to Prospect Park, several trains and bus lines. Best Park Slope shopping, health clubs and restaurants--all a stone's throw away. Don't pass this one up!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 De Graw Street have any available units?
693 De Graw Street has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 693 De Graw Street currently offering any rent specials?
693 De Graw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 De Graw Street pet-friendly?
No, 693 De Graw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 693 De Graw Street offer parking?
No, 693 De Graw Street does not offer parking.
Does 693 De Graw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 693 De Graw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 De Graw Street have a pool?
No, 693 De Graw Street does not have a pool.
Does 693 De Graw Street have accessible units?
No, 693 De Graw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 693 De Graw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 693 De Graw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 693 De Graw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 693 De Graw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 693 De Graw Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity