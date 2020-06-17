693 De Graw Street

Amenities

North Park Slope three bedroom apartment located off trendy 5th Avenue. It features lots of original details, a renovated bathroom, massive open eat-in kitchen is renovated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the use of the breakfast counter or the dining area. The large sunny living area has high ceilings and original moldings. This top floor unit is in a 3 story well-maintained brick building, only a short walk to Prospect Park, several trains and bus lines. Best Park Slope shopping, health clubs and restaurants--all a stone's throw away. Don't pass this one up!!