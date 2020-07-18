657 Midwood Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

This is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods, this apartment has all the modern conveniences you could hope for. This apartment features 10 foot ceilings, abundance of over sized windows in each room, queen sized bedrooms with ample closets, the primary bedroom has a full bathroom with a walk in closet, hardwood floors throughout the unit, stainless steel appliances and much more! Tenants pay all the utilities, sorry no pets allowed.



Conveniently located near public transit, close to cafes, bars, restaurants, groceries and much more. Don't let this stunning apartment pass you!