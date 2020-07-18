All apartments in Brooklyn
657 Midwood Street
657 Midwood Street

657 Midwood Street · (347) 952-8487
Location

657 Midwood Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods, this apartment has all the modern conveniences you could hope for. This apartment features 10 foot ceilings, abundance of over sized windows in each room, queen sized bedrooms with ample closets, the primary bedroom has a full bathroom with a walk in closet, hardwood floors throughout the unit, stainless steel appliances and much more! Tenants pay all the utilities, sorry no pets allowed.

Conveniently located near public transit, close to cafes, bars, restaurants, groceries and much more. Don't let this stunning apartment pass you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Midwood Street have any available units?
657 Midwood Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 657 Midwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 Midwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Midwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 657 Midwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 657 Midwood Street offer parking?
No, 657 Midwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 657 Midwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Midwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Midwood Street have a pool?
No, 657 Midwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 Midwood Street have accessible units?
No, 657 Midwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Midwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Midwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Midwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 Midwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
