Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

656 Kosciuszko Street

656 Kosciusko Street · (917) 213-7318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 Kosciusko Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a spacious full-floor, three-bedroom apartment with an open layout. With stainless steel appliances and new upgrades, you'll love calling it home!

It is located on the third floor of a residential tree-lined block in Bushwick, with no other units above you.

Conveniently located near the J trains at Kosciuszko St or the M train at Central Ave, and in the heart of Broadway with tons of eateries, cafes and bars,

Please contact me with any inquiries. Seeking an ASAP to July 1st move in. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Kosciuszko Street have any available units?
656 Kosciuszko Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 656 Kosciuszko Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 Kosciuszko Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Kosciuszko Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Kosciuszko Street is pet friendly.
Does 656 Kosciuszko Street offer parking?
No, 656 Kosciuszko Street does not offer parking.
Does 656 Kosciuszko Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Kosciuszko Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Kosciuszko Street have a pool?
No, 656 Kosciuszko Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 Kosciuszko Street have accessible units?
No, 656 Kosciuszko Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Kosciuszko Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Kosciuszko Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Kosciuszko Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Kosciuszko Street does not have units with air conditioning.
