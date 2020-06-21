656 Kosciuszko Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a spacious full-floor, three-bedroom apartment with an open layout. With stainless steel appliances and new upgrades, you'll love calling it home!



It is located on the third floor of a residential tree-lined block in Bushwick, with no other units above you.



Conveniently located near the J trains at Kosciuszko St or the M train at Central Ave, and in the heart of Broadway with tons of eateries, cafes and bars,



Please contact me with any inquiries. Seeking an ASAP to July 1st move in. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Guarantors accepted.